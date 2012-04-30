Obama 'Forward' Video: President's Case For Re-Election In A Nutshell

A video released Monday by President Obama's re-election campaign looks a whole lot like an abridged version of something you might expect to see in a prime-time slot at the Democratic National Convention.

The video titled "Forward" distills much of Obama's argument for his re-election. It opens with news footage meant to recall how truly perilous was the state of the economy leading into his election, then leads into his achievements in office — the economic stimulus, health-care reform, the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq and the killing of Osama bin Laden, among them.

And in case any voters have forgotten, the video seeks to remind them of the near unanimous opposition of congressional Republicans to most of Obama's agenda.

Towards the end, a list of what the administration views as its successes flashes serially on the screen, ended by words sure to chill many of his opponents: "But there's still more to do."

As part of the official Republican response to the video, the Republican National Committee employed a Twitter hashtag "stumbling #forward" and issued a release with the headline: "With No Record To Run On, The Obama Campaign Is Selling The Promise Of A Better Tomorrow Based On The Policies Failing Us Today"

