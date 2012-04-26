© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Swedish Woman Gets Invitation Meant For Official

Published April 26, 2012 at 7:33 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with a story of Swedish hospitality. In Stockholm, an invitation to a dinner hosted by a government minister went to the wrong address. Meant for a former deputy prime minister, it went instead to a woman with the same name. A retired occupational therapist, she got gussied up and showed up, which is when her government host realized the mistake and seated her anyway. Asked about security concerns, a spokesman said their guards can handle retired ladies. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.