Swedish Woman Gets Invitation Meant For Official

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with a story of Swedish hospitality. In Stockholm, an invitation to a dinner hosted by a government minister went to the wrong address. Meant for a former deputy prime minister, it went instead to a woman with the same name. A retired occupational therapist, she got gussied up and showed up, which is when her government host realized the mistake and seated her anyway. Asked about security concerns, a spokesman said their guards can handle retired ladies. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.