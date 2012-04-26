If 'War And Peace' Was Less Than Exciting, Try A Union Between Dull And Boring

Don't expect fireworks for this union: The city of Boring, Oregon and Dull, Scotland will become sister cities.

City leaders hope the union of two dim names will result in a blockbuster tourism campaign.

The Oregonian reports that the idea of becoming twin cities came after Elizabeth Leighton stumbled upon Boring and couldn't "wait to tell all her Dull friends."

The paper adds:

"'Obviously, this is an opportunity for a twinning with Dull and Boring,' wrote Leighton, who lives in a neighboring village called Grandtully. Her friend Emma Burtles took the 'twinning' idea to a meeting of the Dull women's book club, and the idea became more than just a clever joke."

All Things Considered's Robert Siegel spoke to Tom Pringle, the secretary of the community council for Dull and Stephen Bates, chair of the Community Planning Organization in Boring.

Bates said his city had come up with an exciting new tagline for the partnership: "Boring and Dull: A Pair For The Ages."

Robert suggested that maybe the cities should add one more less than spectacular name to the partnership: Bland, Va.

