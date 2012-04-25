Heisman Winner RG3 Immortalized In Chicken

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. On balance, this is probably an honor for Robert Griffin III. The former Baylor quarterback is waiting for the NFL draft. The Washington Redskins expect to take him. And people at a Subway sandwich shop in Manhattan made a statue of Mr. Griffin. It's a bust, larger than life, made of barbecued chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and chili peppers. Griffin visited the bust and called it, quote, "cool," though he's not sure it looks very much like him. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.