VIDEO: World Peace Causes World Of Pain With Elbow To Opponent's Head

The NBA's Ron Artest changed his name to Metta World Peace last year.

But the player known for being at the center of a 2004 brawl in the stands at the Palace of Auburn Hills in Michigan showed Sunday that his new name doesn't mean he's changed all his wild ways.

World Peace, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, was ejected from a game against Oklahoma City after bashing the Thunder's James Harden in the side of his head with an elbow. Harden may have suffered a concussion. World Peace will likely be hit with a multi-games suspension.

World Peace apologized after the game, and said it was an "unintentional elbow."

