Rats Are Good Luck For NHL's Florida Panthers

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In the 1990s, a player on the Florida Panthers earned a place in pro hockey lore. He found a rat in the dressing room and whacked it with his hockey stick. Panthers fans are now encouraged to litter the ice with plastic rats after a win, but not during the game. In a playoff game Saturday, a player from the opposing New Jersey Devils raced for the puck and kicked a toy rat instead. Fans are ignoring warnings they could be ejected for rat tossing. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.