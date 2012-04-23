Cancer Doc Brawley Says The U.S. Health Care System Is Sick

Journalists make for a pretty tough crowd.

But Dr. Otis Brawley, chief medical officer for the American Cancer Society, fired up hundreds of them at the annual meeting of Association of Health Care Journalists over the weekend with a no-holds-barred critique of the U.S. health system.

Brawley has a book out, How We Do Harm: A Doctor Breaks Ranks About Being Sick in America, that makes his case in full. But in a sometimes dizzying speech in Atlanta, Brawley ripped the health establishment from top to bottom. It was bracing stuff.

The group just posted a video about the event.

Here are some of the highlights, as tweeted by journalists at the meeting, if you prefer.

