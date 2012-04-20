Of Monsters And Men On World Cafe

Of Monsters and Men is an Icelandic sextet specializing in catchy folk-pop. The group came together in 2009 when singer Nanna Bryndís Hilmarsdóttir began recruiting backups for her acoustic solo act. In 2010, Of Monsters and Men gained national fame when it won an annual Icelandic battle of the bands; since then, the buzz has only grown. Incorporating melodica, glockenspiel, accordion and brass into cheery pop, Of Monsters and Men has coasted to international recognition on the strength of the bright and upbeat single "Little Talks." A charming full-length album, My Head Is an Animal, followed.

Dreamy, simple, minimalist folk serves as the foundation for My Head Is an Animal: It's simple and effective, allowing the focus to remain on the entrancing vocal harmonies. With communal chemistry akin to Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros and a folk-pop sensibility like that of Mumford & Sons, Of Monsters and Men looks likely to stick around for a while.

This segment originally aired on April 20, 2012.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.