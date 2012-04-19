Levon Helm, Legendary Drummer-Singer Of The Band, Dies

After a long battle with cancer, Leon Helm died today. He was 71.

"Levon Helm passed peacefully this afternoon," a statement posted on his website read. "He was surrounded by family, friends and band mates and will be remembered by all he touched as a brilliant musician and a beautiful soul."

Helm was the legendary drummer and singer of '60s rock act, The Band. Earlier this week, Helm's family announced that he was in the final stages of cancer.

"Thank you fans and music lovers who have made his life so filled with joy and celebration," his family wrote. "He has loved nothing more than to play, to fill the room up with music, lay down the back beat, and make the people dance! He did it every time he took the stage."

We'll let The Record take the news from here. But we'll point you to a list of songs compiled by Rolling Stone that made Helms a legend.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.