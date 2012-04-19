Is Nakedness Protected Political Speech?

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. An Oregon man says his nakedness is protected political speech. John Brennan of Portland was going through airport security, pulled aside for a closer look. He gave the guards far more than they asked. He removed all of his clothes. Mr. Brennan, who just for the record is not the White House counterterrorism official of the same name, says it was an act of protest. Facing charges, the Portland man now argues he was, quote, "nude but not lewd." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.