NBA Considers Putting Ads On Team Uniforms

In the world of advertising, the success of a billboard often depends on its location. And in the sporting world, what's a better local than the tall, imposing bodies of professional basketball players - which brings us to our last word in business: basketball billboard.

At an NBA meeting last week, team owners floated the idea of slapping corporate logos on team uniforms.

The New York Times reports three prototypes are being considered. In one of them, the team name is completely replaced by the name of a sponsor. Other designs feature smaller ads.

NEARY: Athletes wearing ads is already the norm in soccer, NASCAR and golf. But basketball will be the first of the big four pro American sports to adopt this strategy. An NBA executive told The Times that some fans will think the league has lost its mind. But he says corporate sponsorships on jerseys is only a matter of time.

