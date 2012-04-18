Roof Of Seattle's Space Needle Goes Retro

LYNN NEARY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Lynn Neary. The Seattle Space Needle is going retro. Built for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, the Space Needle was meant to be a beacon of the future.

At first, it was not universally well-received. Prince Charles even scorned the landmark's original color. [POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION: It was Prince Philip who scorned the color.] But to celebrate its 50th anniversary on Saturday, the Space Needle's sloped roof is being repainted that same shade. Some call it sienna. Designers call it Galaxy Gold. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.