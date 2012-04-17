Geographer On World Cafe

Geographer's glittery, electronic pop-rock sound has been winning over fans on the West Coast for years. The trio formed in 2008 and released its first full-length album, Innocent Ghosts, a few months later. Now, four years after its debut, Geographer has finally returned with a new set of earnest, sonically sugar-coated songs.

Myths bursts with the same unpredictable, intellectual creativity that made the group's 2010 single "Kites" an Internet sensation. The album carries on in Geographer's tradition of arranging cascading electronic effects around simple, no-nonsense rock compositions. Hear "Verona," "Blinders," "The Myth of Youth" and "The Boulder" on today's episode of World Cafe.

