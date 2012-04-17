Couple Charges Rental Property Is Haunted

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A couple in Tom's River, New Jersey say they need out of their rental property because it's already occupied - or possessed. Jose Chinchilla and Michele Callan say they hear strange noises and something tugs on their bed sheets. They sued the landlord to get their security deposit back. They even called in paranormal researchers, who found the house a little short of haunted. And the landlord countersued, saying the tenants just don't want to pay the rent. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.