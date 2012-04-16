© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Why Did The Rooster Cross The Road? To Get To A Chicken Restaurant

By Mark Memmott
Published April 16, 2012 at 5:05 PM EDT

Thank goodness he doesn't know what's going on inside.

Candice Ludlow of member station WKNO today helps All Things Considered ketchup ... er catch up ... on a story that's been cooking for a week or so in Tennessee.

It seems that a big red rooster has been hanging out in front of a restaurant in Collierville, Tenn., for the past few months.

But it's not just any restaurant.

It's called Gus's Fried Chicken, as Memphis' The Commercial Appeal reported earlier this month. And, yes, the rooster has to cross the road to get there.

Candice reports that restaurant owner Mathew McCrory says since the bird started showing up, business has picked up: "You know, we've got a little bit of publication out of him, a little press with him hanging out here. Customers always come in and try to take pictures of him. He's been good for business he's been good. We call him Gus."

WREG-TV from Memphis also checked out the story last week. It has video of Gus (a.k.a. Big Red).

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott