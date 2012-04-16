© 2021
NRA Gets In On The Zombie Craze

Published April 16, 2012 at 6:53 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, with news of the living dead.

The zombie craze, which swept through books and movies, has also affected the National Rifle Association. The NRA annual conference in St. Louis featured a display of shooting targets with zombies. Firing ranges across the nation are offering zombie-themed shooting events. Sales of zombie targets are booming, we're told. And a reporter at the NRA conference describes the zombie targets as, quote, "lifelike."

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.