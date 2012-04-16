Last Mega Millions Jackpot Ticket Turned In

Lottery officials in Illinois say the third of the three winning tickets in last month's record $656 million Mega Millions jackpot has been turned in.

We'll learn who the winner is on Wednesday, The Associated Press says.

Illinois is the only one of the three states where winning tickets were sold that doesn't allow lucky players to stay anonymous. The other winning tickets were sold in Kansas, where a lone person is said to have won the windfall, and in Maryland, where three people are sharing the prize.

According to the AP, "the single winner [in Illinois] will be presented with a check for $218.6 million in the southern ... farming community of Red Bud," where the winning ticket was sold. If the winner elects to take the jackpot in a lump sum, it will amount to about about $110 million after taxes.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.