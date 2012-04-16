Haim On 'World Cafe: Next'

After playing shows with their parents as children, the members of Haim now work as a serious stand-alone act. The Haim sisters are Danielle, Este and Alana, and their childhood experience of performing live has shaped them into a musical force as young adults. They first hit the L.A. music scene a few years ago — when each of the sisters was pursuing music, mostly in separate contexts — but their relatively recent decision to work together was inevitable.

The Haims' experience working together is apparent in their music. On their debut EP, Forever, tight harmonies glide over eclectic electronic music. Haim incorporates influences from the last four decades of pop, but conveys an overall feel of R&B blended with Americana. The band's performances at SXSW stirred up buzz on music blogs; Forever, available for free from Haim's website, has been blowing up since. Hear a pair of Haim's songs on today's episode of World Cafe: Next.

