Instagram Seen Adding 10 Million Users In Past 10 Days

Days after it was acquired by Facebook for $1 billion, reports have emerged that Instagram now has more than 40 million users in its photo-sharing community. The gain, which was derived from the service's API, represents a spike of 10 million Instagram users added in the past 10 days, according to Venture Beat.

Much of the gain can probably be attributed to Instagram's new Android app, which it released on April 3. But the free smartphone app also gained headlines and new interest when the Facebook acquisition was announced.

As we reported earlier this week, Instagram's new ties to Android and Facebook have not been universally popular. The Facebook deal, in particular, led some users to announce that they would be leaving the photo-sharing community and deleting the app from their phones.

Instagram has not confirmed hitting the new mark in its number of users.

