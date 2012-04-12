© 2021
Fanfarlo On World Cafe

XPN
Published April 12, 2012 at 1:23 PM EDT
Fanfarlo's new second album is titled <em>Rooms Filled With Light.</em>

Named after a French novella by poet Charles Baudelaire, Fanfarlo is a pop band from London with a wide range of instrumentation: mandolin, glockenspiel, musical saw, melodica, sax, clarinet and the usual drums, bass and guitar. With its beguiling and uplifting pop-folk, the quintet makes music that's accessible, refreshing and whimsical.

With its soaring melodies and sweeping baroque rock, the recent Rooms Filled With Light explores indie folk-pop territory with abundant charm. But along with the grand gestures and orchestral friendliness, Fanfarlo also incorporates electronic and new-wave influences, to captivating effect.

