Fanfarlo On World Cafe

Named after a French novella by poet Charles Baudelaire, Fanfarlo is a pop band from London with a wide range of instrumentation: mandolin, glockenspiel, musical saw, melodica, sax, clarinet and the usual drums, bass and guitar. With its beguiling and uplifting pop-folk, the quintet makes music that's accessible, refreshing and whimsical.

With its soaring melodies and sweeping baroque rock, the recent Rooms Filled With Light explores indie folk-pop territory with abundant charm. But along with the grand gestures and orchestral friendliness, Fanfarlo also incorporates electronic and new-wave influences, to captivating effect.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.