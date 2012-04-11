California Valley Guards Against Citrus Disease

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Certain bugs might be a tasty treat or might not, but others are a serious threat, which brings us here to Los Angeles, and our last word: alien versus predator.

A quarantine zone has been set up in the San Gabriel Valley after a lemon tree was found infected with a disease carried by a bug called the Asian citrus psyllid. That's the predator. It almost wiped out Florida's citrus crop a few back.

To avoid a repeat in California's billion dollar citrus industry, officials have brought in bug export Mark Hoddle. He has a wasp from Pakistan that preys on the psyllid, and he adds, has Hollywood appeal.

MARK HODDLE: They are similar to the alien that you see in the movie "Alien" with Sigourney Weaver.

MONTAGNE: Hoddle says the alien wasp lay eggs which hatch and burrow into the psyllid's stomach, explode out after eating and look for more prey. Sigourney Weaver, watch out.

