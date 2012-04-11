Zimmerman Is Reportedly Arrested; Prosecutor Has 'New Information'

Florida state attorney Angela Corey, who is acting as a special prosecutor in the high-profile shooting death of teenager Trayvon Martin, has scheduled a 6 p.m. ET news conference to "release new information" regarding the case, her office just announced.

Update at 6:10 p.m. ET: As we are reporting in a new post, George Zimmerman has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, Corey announced this afternoon. Please read the new post for further updates.

Update at 5:45 p.m. ET: George Zimmerman has now been arrested, according to reports by the Associated Press. Citing a law enforcement official, the news agency says Zimmerman "will be charged with second-degree murder and is in custody."

That word comes as several news outlets are saying they've been told by a law enforcement source that George Zimmerman is going to face criminal charges in connection with the Feb. 26 incident in Sanford, Fla. The Washington Post was the first organization to report that development.

Update at 3:50 p.m. ET: Martin's parents declined to answer reporters' questions about the possibility that charges against Zimmerman were pending, saying they had not confirmed the new development Wednesday afternoon.

"I know beyond a shadow of a doubt, justice will be served" in the case, Martin's mother, Sybrina Fulton, told the AP.

The family's attorney, Ben Crump, said, "We don't need anybody taking these matters into their own hands."

The African-American teen's death, which Zimmerman has told police was an act of self defense, has reignited the national conversation about race relations. Martin's family and supporters contend he was a victim of racial profiling by Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch volunteer who had reported to police that he had seen a "suspicious" person in his neighborhood and had been following the boy's movements.

The teenager's family and their supporters also say local officials were too quick to believe Zimmerman's explanation and to let him claim the protection of Florida's "stand your ground" law.

