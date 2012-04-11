Former Sheriff's Name Taken Off Jail Where He's Now An Inmate

Patrick Sullivan, the former sheriff in Arapahoe County, Colo., who's serving a 38-day sentence for trying to trade methamphetamine for sex with a man, isn't being held any longer in a jail that bears his name.

"Arapahoe County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday morning to remove Pat Sullivan's name from the jail and rename the facility after its original name — the Arapahoe County Detention Center," Denver's KUSA-TV reports. The station adds that, "about 30 minutes after the meeting, 9Wants to Know visited the jail and found the name was already removed."

(H/T to Morning Edition's Steve Inskeep.)

