Former Sheriff's Name Taken Off Jail Where He's Now An Inmate

By Mark Memmott
Published April 11, 2012 at 8:50 AM EDT
Former Arapahoe County Sheriff Patrick Sullivan before a court hearing last month.
Former Arapahoe County Sheriff Patrick Sullivan before a court hearing last month.

Patrick Sullivan, the former sheriff in Arapahoe County, Colo., who's serving a 38-day sentence for trying to trade methamphetamine for sex with a man, isn't being held any longer in a jail that bears his name.

"Arapahoe County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday morning to remove Pat Sullivan's name from the jail and rename the facility after its original name — the Arapahoe County Detention Center," Denver's KUSA-TV reports. The station adds that, "about 30 minutes after the meeting, 9Wants to Know visited the jail and found the name was already removed."

(H/T to Morning Edition's Steve Inskeep.)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
