Honolulu City Council Race Could Make History

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. E.J. Delacruz plans to be president someday, and he's starting early. At age 18, he's running for the Honolulu city council. If elected, he would be the youngest person ever to hold political office in Hawaii - not that it will be easy. A state representative is running for the same job, which also has an incumbent seeking reelection. It's a no-win situation for the incumbent. If he loses, it's embarrassing. If he wins, he's being mean to a kid.