Sony Reportedly Cutting 10,000 Jobs

MONTAGNE: The one-time leader in entertainment technology is trying to regain its edge, and that means painful changes. According to Japanese news reports and The Wall Street Journal, Sony plans to eliminate 10,000 jobs worldwide. That's about 6 percent of its overall workforce.

The cuts are part of bigger changes at the company. Sony has a new CEO. He's trying to turn around a corporation that has lost money for the last four years. Sony has been falling behind its consumer electronics rivals, like Apple and Samsung.