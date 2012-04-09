AT&T, Union Extend Contract Negotiations

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with labor woes at AT&T.

MONTAGNE: AT&T and union officials have agreed to extend contract negotiations, preventing a mass walkout by some 40,000 unionized workers. The deadline to agree on the new contract had been yesterday. AT&T is seeking concessions from its workers, including cuts in pension contributions, and also an increase in health care premiums. The union is calling those concessions unrealistic.

AT&T has seen revenues go down in its traditional home and business landline divisions which have suffered as more people switched to mobile devices.