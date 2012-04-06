Current TV Answer Keith Olbermann's Lawsuit With One Of Its Own

Current TV has filed a countersuit against its former lead anchor Keith Olbermann. As we reported, Current fired Olbermann last week. Olbermann, who also abruptly left MSNBC, went on the offensive, bad-mouthing his former employeer on Letterman and eventually filing a lawsuit for wrongful termination yesterday. Current followed suit today.

The New York Times reports:

"The suit was filed in Superior Court in Los Angeles, as was Mr. Olbermann's on Thursday. It does not demand $50 million to $70 million in damages as Mr. Olbermann's did, but like his suit, it is filled with charges and vituperative characterizations of behavior.

"In this case, Current accuses Mr. Olbermann of unprofessional conduct including unexcused absences and throwing a glass mug on the set. An e-mail about that incident obtained by The Times cites this as a dangerous incident, stating that the glass shattered and put other employees at risk of being cut or slipping on the water."

Fox News spoke to legal analysts who predicted an "ugly battle."

