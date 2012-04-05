'Kony 2012, Part II' Is Released

One day later than had been scheduled, the Kony 2012, Part II video is online.

As you'll see, it's partly an explainer about Invisible Children — the organization behind the original Kony 2012 video that has now been watched more than 100 million times. It also recaps the story of Joseph Kony, the Lords' Resistance Army warlord who stands accused of killings, kidnappings and other atrocities in and around Uganda. And it's a promotional tool for Invisible Children's Cover the Night — a plan to have supporters around the nation gather on April 20 to perform acts of community service.

It only indirectly mentions the controversy generated by the first video, which critics said oversimplified the conflict in Uganda. In clips, some news reports mentioning the criticism are shown. The Part II moves on to focus on what Invisible Children says it has been doing and why.

