Museum Tracks Titanic Mania Over Unsinkable Ship

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. An unsinkable ship inspired a can't-miss museum exhibit. A British museum is tracking the worldwide obsession with the Titanic, which went under 100 years ago this month. You can study Titanic products: Iceberg Beer, Titanic Barbie. She looks like Kate Winslet's character from the movie "Titanic." Then there's the Tubtanic bathtub plug. and the Titanic golf ball, which you should definitely hit away from water hazards. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.