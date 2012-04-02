© 2021
Whiskey Label Honors Queen Elizabeth

Published April 2, 2012 at 7:28 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Queen Elizabeth II is marking 60 years on the throne. Well, Johnny Walker wanted to do something special for her. The whiskey label released a new blend called Diamond Jubilee. It's been distilling since 1952 and a bottle costs $200,000. No free samples here. For all that money, you might wonder what it tastes like. Well, according to a review in the Whiskey Advocate, it's got a velvet texture, a bitter perfume of spices, and a score of only 93 out of 100. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.