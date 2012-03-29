© 2021
Today On The Campaign Trail: George H.W. Bush To Endorse Romney

By Mark Memmott
Published March 29, 2012 at 8:55 AM EDT
Mitt Romney (left) and former President George H.W. Bush in 2007.
Mitt Romney (left) and former President George H.W. Bush in 2007.

In case you're keeping track of high-profile endorsements in the race for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination:

Wednesday, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney picked up the support of Florida Sen. Mark Rubio. This afternoon in Houston, as NPR's Wade Goodwyn tells our Newscast Desk, former President George H.W. Bush will endorse Romney. Bush's wife Barbara and son Jeb (a former Florida governor) have already said Romney's their candidate.

Former President George W. Bush has not weighed in.

It's All Politics follows the campaign's ups and downs. NPR's "Election 2012" webpage is here.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott