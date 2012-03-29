Owner Optimistic Stolen Parrot Will Be Returned

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Chico is the name of an African grey parrot stolen from his home in Hattersley, England last weekend. But Chico's owner Malcolm Booth says he's optimistic the thieves will return the bird. It seems Chico has an affinity for the music of the British classic rockers Queen. Booth says once the bird snatchers get an earful of Chico squawking "We are the Champions" and I'm just a poor boy, they will want to return the parrot. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.