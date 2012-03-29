© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Owner Optimistic Stolen Parrot Will Be Returned

Published March 29, 2012 at 7:37 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Chico is the name of an African grey parrot stolen from his home in Hattersley, England last weekend. But Chico's owner Malcolm Booth says he's optimistic the thieves will return the bird. It seems Chico has an affinity for the music of the British classic rockers Queen. Booth says once the bird snatchers get an earful of Chico squawking "We are the Champions" and I'm just a poor boy, they will want to return the parrot. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.