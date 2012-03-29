Maryland's Batman Looks Like A Real Hero

After the news broke that police in Montgomery County, Md., last week stopped Batman for not having the correct plates on his Batmobile, many naturally wanted to know more about the man behind that mask.

The Washington Post today profiles the mysterious Caped Crusader, and it turns out that he does seem to be something of a real life hero to sick children around Washington, D.C.

Lenny B. Robinson is a "self-made success" in the business world who is giving back some of his good fortune by donning his disguise and then heading to local hospitals to see sick kids and deliver presents "to up-and-coming superheros who first need to beat cancer and other wretched diseases."

The Post's Mike Rosenwald, who knows Robinson, went along on one of the hospital visits. His report is one of the feel-good stories of the day. Robinson, Rosenwald says, has taken on some of the mythical crime fighter's attitude:

" 'Eventually, it sinks in and you become him,' Batman told me. 'It feels like I have a responsibility that's beyond a normal person. And that responsibility is to be there for the kids, to be strong for them, and to make them smile as much as I can.' He understands that might sound corny, but he doesn't care."

Meanwhile, there's also this video of Batman cruising the highways in his black Lamborghini.

