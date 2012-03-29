© 2021
Jobless Claims Dipped Again Last Week

By Mark Memmott
Published March 29, 2012 at 8:42 AM EDT

There were 359,000 first-time claims for jobless benefits last week, down 5,000 from the week before and a pace that continues to be the lowest since April 2008, the Employment and Training Administration just reported.

In other economic news, the Bureau of Economic Analysis says that gross domestic product grew at a 3 percent annual rate in fourth-quarter 2011. That's unchanged from the bureau's previous estimate of growth in the last three months of the year.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
