Jobless Claims Dipped Again Last Week

There were 359,000 first-time claims for jobless benefits last week, down 5,000 from the week before and a pace that continues to be the lowest since April 2008, the Employment and Training Administration just reported.

In other economic news, the Bureau of Economic Analysis says that gross domestic product grew at a 3 percent annual rate in fourth-quarter 2011. That's unchanged from the bureau's previous estimate of growth in the last three months of the year.

