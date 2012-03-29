Deconstructing Some Of The What-Ifs From The Supreme Court

When Kaiser Health News asked for questions during the Supreme Court arguments this week, one that didn't seem to get addressed in court was this:

What happens to people who have already benefited from the law? This would include seniors who got rebates in the Medicare prescription drug "doughnut hole," for example. Would they have to give the money back to ... the manufacturers? The government?

The answer, according to Tom Goldstein, publisher of SCOTUSblog, "The only phrase that comes to mind, and it's not exactly a legal one is: 'God only knows.' "

That's just for starters.

Watch Goldstein, legal analyst Stuart Taylor and NPR's Julie Rovner dissect this eventful week with KHN's Mary Agnes Carey.

Here's the video of their conversation:

