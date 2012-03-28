Top Stories: Trayvon Martin Death; Gingrich Campaign; Dodgers' Purchase

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Reports: Police Pursued Manslaughter Charge In Trayvon Martin's Death.

-- Gingrich Slashes Staff, Pins Hopes On GOP Delegates Turning To Him.

-- JetBlue Freak Out: Passenger Had To Put Panicked Pilot 'In A Choke Hold'.

-- It's Day 3 For Health Care Cases At The Supreme Court.

-- Tibetan Exile Dies From Burns Suffered In Self-Immolation.

Other stories making news:

-- "Magic Johnson-led Group Is Picked As Dodgers' Next Owner." (Los Angeles Times)

-- Colorado Wildfires "Claim Elderly Couple, Torch 4,500 Acres." (The Denver Post)

-- "Mega Millions Rockets To Record $476 Million." (Philadelphia Inquirer)

-- "Durable Goods Orders Rebound In January." (The Associated Press)

-- Women's Final Four In Basketball Are All No. 1 Seeds. (The Associated Press)

