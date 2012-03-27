Semi-Nude Painting Smuggled Into Canadian Museum

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You've heard of thieves smuggling art out of museums, right? Well, in Canada, someone snuck a painting in. The Calgary Herald reports that guards at the Glenbow Museum noticed a new acquisition in the gallery - an oil painting of a semi-nude woman. An anonymous note said the donor's late father did the painting and had always wanted his work in a museum. What takes precedent, the note said, my moral obligation to my parents or museum policy? Please don't disrupt a joyous occasion. It's MORNING EDITION.