Misbehaving Parents Ruin Easter Egg Hunt

Good morning. I'm David Greene. This year's Easter egg hunt in Colorado Springs has been canceled due to past bad behavior - by parents. Too many adults have jumped a rope line and gone into the kids area to dive for eggs, and organizers said things just got out of control. One offender defended himself, telling the Associated Press, quote, "You better believe I'm going to help my kid get one of those eggs. I promised my kid an Easter egg hunt and I'd want to give him an even edge." You're listening to MORNING EDITION.