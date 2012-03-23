© 2021
Michigan State Is First No. 1 Seed To Be Bounced

By Mark Memmott
Published March 23, 2012 at 7:55 AM EDT
Chane Behanan of the Louisville Cardinals during Thursday's victory over Michigan State.
Chane Behanan of the Louisville Cardinals during Thursday's victory over Michigan State.

Tough defense by Louisville led to the defeat Thursday night of Michigan State in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, NPR's Mike Pesca said earlier on Morning Edition.

The Spartans, who lost to Louisville 57-44, are the first of the four No. 1 regional seeds to be sent home.

Syracuse, another No. 1 seed, managed to hang on with a 64-63 win over Wisconsin. In Thursday's other two games, Florida beat Marquette 68-58 and Ohio State thumped Cincinnati, 81-66.

Play resumes tonight to see which other teams make it into the "Elite Eight."

Among the many places to see the bracket: CBSSports.com.

