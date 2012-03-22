Top Stories: Siege Ends In France; Romney Has An 'Etch-A-Sketch' Problem

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Suspect In Killing Spree Is Dead, French Interior Minister Says.

-- After Trayvon Martin's Death, We're All Having 'The Talk'.

-- Jobless Claims Dropped By 5,000 Last Week.

Other stories in the news:

-- Now Mitt Romney Has An "Etch-A-Sketch Problem." (Chicago Sun-Times)

-- In Mali, Soldiers "Claim To Overthrow Regime." (The Financial Times)

-- Worst Is Over In Europe's Financial Crisis, European Central Bank Chief Says. (BBC News)

-- Volkswagen Will Add 800 More Workers At Tennessee Plant. (Chattanooga Times Free Press)

