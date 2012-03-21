'Million Hoodie March' Planned In New York To Protest Killing Of Trayvon Martin

At 6 p.m. ET., a "Million Hoodie March" is set to begin winding through the streets of New York City, from Union Square to the United Nations.

One of the organizers, Daniel Maree, told News One that the march was intended to protest "the absurdity of Trayvon [Martin's] murder."

Martin's killing has ignited a national debate about racism and profiling. Martin, unarmed and wearing a hoodie, was shot to death by George Zimmerman in Florida. Zimmerman has claimed he shot Martin in self defense, but 911 calls and witnesses have thrown that into question.

"I've been in situations, both when I was in high school and now in New York City, where I've been walking down the street in a hoodie and I can instantaneously tell I'm being taken as suspicious or people start grabbing their purses when I walk by," Maree told Newsone.

As part of the campaign, organizers have also asked people to upload pictures of themselves wearing hoodies. Slowly, the Million Hoodie March Facebook page has collected dozens.

The march also conicides with International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

The AP reports that Martin's parents are "honored" by the march.

"It means a lot to me and my family knowing that people across the country, across the world, are coming together to get justice for Trayvon," Tracy Martin told the AP.

