Retraction: This American Life Audio

Now, we have an update to a story we brought you last month. On February 7th we aired a segment on unsafe work practices in Chinese manufacturing plants. Some of those work practices have drawn widespread criticism.

In our segment, we used audio of storyteller Mike Daisey, who was featured in a story in the public radio program "This American Life." In the segment, Daisey described poor working conditions for employees of a major supplier to technology companies, including Apple. Last Friday, "This American Life's" host Ira Glass retracted the reporting, saying it contained numerous fabrications. We regret having aired a portion of that now withdrawn report. NPR continues to independently report on some of the work practices at Chinese factories.

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.