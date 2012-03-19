Jennifer Castle On 'World Cafe: Next'

Jennifer Castle has been described more than once as one of Canadian folk's best kept secrets for her otherworldly and captivating style. She's collaborated with a diverse range of contemporaries — The Constantines, Doug Paisley and Ryan Driver, to name a few. Her three minimalist and delicate full-length albums incorporate her many inspirations — nature, space, planets and the simple things in life.

Castlemusic, her most recent album, has just been released in the U.S. It is a continuation of Castle's quiet, dainty balladry, and the result is just plain beautiful. Though her inspirations may be varied and abstract, the music she creates is nothing if not understandable. She sings of desperation and nostalgia, of idyllic daydreams and sad summers. Her unique, wholly sincere take on psychedelic folk is one reason she's this week's World Cafe: Next artist.

