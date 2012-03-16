© 2021
It's All Politics, March 15, 2012

Published March 16, 2012 at 12:05 PM EDT
David Ragan's (34) car, sponsored by GOP presidential candidate Rick Santorum, sits on pit road prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Kobalt Tools 400 auto race on Sunday, March 11, 2012, in Las Vegas.

Is the battle for the GOP presidential nomination about history? Or is it about math? Santorum may be getting big headlines with his primary wins, but it's Romney who is advancing further to the magic 1,144 number. And more defeats mean more pressure on Gingrich to pull out. Plus: a tribute to the late Peter Bergman of Firesign Theater. NPR's Ron Elving and Ken Rudin have the latest in this week's political roundup.

