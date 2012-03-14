City Council Breaks Paper Products Stalemate

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Now we know what it takes to get a government to act. Trenton, New Jersey has been locked in a stalemate since September. The city council rejected a contract to supply paper products. Council members didn't like the high price of hot drink cups. But without that contract the city is also not buying toilet paper. Finally, the city had to approve an emergency purchase. Senior centers, police headquarters and other city offices were running out.