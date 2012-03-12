Ferrari Driver Gets Himself In Trouble With The Law

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Social media sure make the job of police easier. A Japanese doctor is the latest to post evidence of his own violation of the law. He said he wanted people to see the beauty of his Ferrari, so he positioned a camera behind the driver's seat and zoomed away. The video showed him driving 77 miles per hour, 52 miles over the speed limit. Angry viewers not only marked dislike on the video, they reported the driver to the police. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.