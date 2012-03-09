© 2021
Unemployment Rate Likely Held Steady At 8.3 Percent, Economists Say

By Mark Memmott
Published March 9, 2012 at 7:45 AM EST
Will more signs such as this be showing up? (Nov. 30, 2011 file photo from San Rafael, Calif.)
Here's what to expect at 8:30 a.m. ET when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its much-anticipated February jobs report, economists say:

-- "The economy probably created 210,000 jobs last month, according to a Reuters survey, following January's tally of 243,000. The unemployment rate is expected to have held at a three-year low of 8.3 percent."

-- "Economists forecast the data will show that private jobs increased 225,000 and total non-farm payrolls climbed 210,000 in February, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists. The jobless rate probably held at an almost three-year low of 8.3 percent."

If the jobless rate is unchanged from January's 8.3 percent, it would still be at the lowest level since February 2009. A year ago, it was around 9 percent.

We'll post the news once the report is out. And Planet Money plans to make sense of the numbers as well.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices.
