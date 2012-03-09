© 2021
Top Stories: Deal On Greek Debt; Key Step In Afghanistan

By Mark Memmott
Published March 9, 2012 at 8:05 AM EST

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Unemployment Rate Likely Held Steady At 8.3 Percent, Economists Say.

-- Deal To Hand Over Prison To Afghans Is Key To Transition, U.S. General Says.

-- Greece Takes Critical Step Toward Avoiding Bankruptcy.

-- Facebook Co-Founder Chris Hughes Is Buying 'The New Republic'.

Other stories in the news:

-- A Year On From Earthquake, Tsunami And Nuclear Accident, "Japan Is Still Looking For The Road Ahead." (Morning Edition)

-- "Syria Opposition Chief Rejects Talks" With Assad Regime. (The Associated Press)

-- "Kony 2012: The Rise Of Online Campaigning." (BBC News)

Related: Our latest post about the "Kony 2012" buzz; and Alan Greenblatt's report, "Joseph Kony Is Infamous — But Will He Be Caught?"

-- "Massive Solar Storm Triggers Northern Lights (Photos)." (CNet News)

