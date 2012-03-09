Top Stories: Deal On Greek Debt; Key Step In Afghanistan
-- Unemployment Rate Likely Held Steady At 8.3 Percent, Economists Say.
-- Deal To Hand Over Prison To Afghans Is Key To Transition, U.S. General Says.
-- Greece Takes Critical Step Toward Avoiding Bankruptcy.
-- Facebook Co-Founder Chris Hughes Is Buying 'The New Republic'.
-- A Year On From Earthquake, Tsunami And Nuclear Accident, "Japan Is Still Looking For The Road Ahead." (Morning Edition)
-- "Syria Opposition Chief Rejects Talks" With Assad Regime. (The Associated Press)
-- "Kony 2012: The Rise Of Online Campaigning." (BBC News)
-- "Massive Solar Storm Triggers Northern Lights (Photos)." (CNet News)
