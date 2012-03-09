Friday Political Grab Bag: Economy Adds More Jobs Than Experts Forecast Etc

In another sign that the economic recovery is deepening, the U.S. economy added 227,000 jobs in February, according to the Labor Department, more than what many economists had expected. Meanwhile, the jobless rate of 8.3 percent remained unchanged from the prior month even as more workers entered the workforce. The news kept alive a trend helpful to President Obama re-election chances.

Mitt Romney is either the new Bob Dole or the new George H.W. Bush, take your pick, according to a couple of journalistic examinations.

Senate Republicans may have lost the battle Thursday but plan to continue the war for the Keystone XL pipeline.

Republican Sen. Scott Brown of Massachusetts is attempting to use Hollywood's considerable financial support for his Democratic rival Elizabeth Warren against her.

Rep. Dennis Kucinich, the Ohio Democrat who was just defeated in a primary race Tuesday, didn't rule out running for Congress from a completely different state, like Washington State.

South Carolina's state capital was roiled by unofficial reports that lieutenant governor, Ken Ard, a Republican, would resign, perhaps as soon as Friday, amid allegations of campaign-finance law violations.

The widest gaps between the rich and poor were found in some of the reddest, most conservative states and counties, according to a Census Bureau study.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.