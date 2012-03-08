California Teacher Moonlights As Porn Star

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A California junior high school discovered a down side to policing the Internet. A student told a shocking story. A teacher was moonlighting as a porn star. School officials dismissed the claim. They found no evidence online. Only later did they realize that the school's Internet filtering software was blocking their access to what everybody else could see. The teacher is now on leave and the students are being urged not to go home and search the Web for her videos.